Pop. 9,242

Painted Porch bookshop. Photo by Tiffany Hofeldt.

Ten years ago, Bastrop was a town of 7,000 best known for its forest of loblolly pines that offered a refuge for nature lovers. While the Lost Pines still attract outdoor enthusiasts, the hamlet just east of Austin has more recently become a retreat for artists, writers, and farmers—and those fleeing the city in search of a more affordable life.

Between 2010 and ’19, Bastrop’s population grew 25%. Tech executives and Hollywood actors are certainly part of that growth (Shazam star Zachary Levi is building a film production studio just outside of town), but it’s the lower-profile residents who are facilitating the biggest revitalization efforts.

Group waits for a table at Store House (left), server opens door to Store House Market and Eatery. Photos by Tiffany Hofeldt.

Last year—thanks to $2 million from the local Main Street Rehabilitation Project—the city widened the thoroughfare’s sidewalks and repaved the street, and shop owners restored the wrought iron balconies and brick storefronts. The face-lift added extra sheen to downtown’s new businesses, like the cozy Painted Porch bookshop, owned by nonfiction author Ryan Holiday, and its next-door neighbor, Astro Record Store.

An afternoon of shopping requires sustenance. Nearby, Store House Market and Eatery serves gin cocktails and seasonal farm fresh items like crispy sweet potato croquettes in a renovated former bordello. The restaurant’s owners, Sonya Cote and David Barrow, also own nearby Eden East Farm, not only guaranteeing fresh produce for Store House but also providing a quality farmers market open on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you’d rather play farmer yourself, Barton Hills Farm, 8 miles from downtown, offers seasonal events, from pick-your-own flowers and strawberries in the spring to a harvest festival in the fall, complete with a corn maze and petting zoo.

All these simple yet carefully tended pleasures make it easy to find yourself again among the Lost Pines. —Clayton Maxwell