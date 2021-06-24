Unveiling the Stories of Black State Senators in Post-Civil War Texas

Fifty-two African American men served as Texas legislators during the Reconstruction era that followed the Civil War. Though these representatives came from diverse backgrounds and accomplished much as lawmakers, most share a common distinction today: anonymity.

The absence of 19th-century Black elected officials from many history books belies their importance. Collectively, they represented the first significant political achievements by Black Texans. The group included farmers, builders, lawmen, teachers, merchants, and preachers. Most of them were literate, which is notable considering the majority had been enslaved. And, all were Republicans—the party of Abraham Lincoln—in a state where secessionist Democrats had aligned with the Confederacy.

The key to African Americans’ political ascension in Texas was Reconstruction, the federal government’s post-Civil War effort to rebuild the South and protect the rights of emancipated Blacks. This included the 15th Amendment, ratified in 1870, which gave Black men the right to vote. (Women of all races remained disenfranchised until the 20th century.)

Most of the Black legislators “served only two terms at most, so we associate few major accomplishments with them,” says historian Carl Moneyhon, professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and author of George T. Ruby, Champion of Equal Rights in Reconstruction Texas. “Consequently, they fall between the cracks when history is written. When you are overlooked, you are also forgotten.”

Though you may not have heard their names, these three Black lawmakers—George Ruby, Walter Moses Burton, and Matthew Gaines—represent a momentous first step in the state’s recovery from slavery. As the abolitionist Frederick Douglass wrote in May 1865, “Slavery is not abolished until the Black man has the ballot.”